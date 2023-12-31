Sunday, December 31, 2023
Nigerian Senate increases 2024 budget to N28.7trillion

The Senate on Saturday increased the 2024 Nigerian budget by a total of N1.2trillion, moving the budget from N27.5trillion submitted by President Bola Tinubu to N28.7trillion.

According to the report submitted by the Appropriation Committee led by Senator Solomon Adeola, aggregate expenditure was pegged at N28,777,404.073.861;  statutory transfers -N1,742,786,788,150; recurrent expenditure- N8,768.5330,852; capital expenditure-N9,995,143,298,028 and GDP at 3.88%.

President Bola Tinubu, on November 29, presented a total of N27.5tn budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly.

The President had pegged the budget deficit for the 2024 fiscal year at N9.18 trillion.

He said the deficit represents 3.88 per cent of Nigeria’s gross domestic product.

Tinubu stated, “The N9.18 trillion deficit is lower than the N13.78 trillion  deficit recorded in 2023 which represents 6.11 per cent of GDP.

“The deficit will be financed by new borrowings totalling N7.83tn, N298.49BN from Privatisation Proceeds and N1.05 trillion  drawdown on multilateral and bilateral loans secured for specific development projects.”

 

