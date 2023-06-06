Tuesday, June 6, 2023
BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Approves President Tinubu's Request To Appoint 20 Special Advisers

Tinubu’s letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.
 

The Nigerian Senate has granted a request by President Bola Tinubu to appoint 20 Special Advisers for his newly inaugurated government.
The motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda.
After the letter was read, Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC – Sokoto East) moved that “the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C for the approval of the Senate to appoint 20 Special Advisers.”
The motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda.
The senate thereafter approved the request of the president.

 

 





