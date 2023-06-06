The Nigerian Senate has granted a request by President Bola Tinubu to appoint 20 Special Advisers for his newly inaugurated government.

Tinubu’s letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

After the letter was read, Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC – Sokoto East) moved that “the Senate do consider the request of Mr. President C-in-C for the approval of the Senate to appoint 20 Special Advisers.”

The motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Philip Aduda.

The senate thereafter approved the request of the president.

Senate President Ahmad Lawan reads a letter from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, on the appointment of 20 Special Advisers. — The Nigerian Senate (@NGRSenate) June 6, 2023