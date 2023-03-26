BREAKING: Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Confirms Plot By Some Elements To Cause Crisis, Disrupt Incoming Administration

2 total views

The Department of State Services, Nigeria’s secret police, on Saturday alerted the general public over plans to violently disrupt peace in the country.

The agency had recently raised a similar alert saying it had uncovered a plot to incite violence in some parts of the country, particularly the north-central zone.

However, the DSS in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, on Saturday warned those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that, noting that while some political players had sought redress in court, others were making inciting statements.

He also warned that those disseminating fake news to pitch the citizens against the present or incoming administrations should stop, adding that the service would not allow the country to descend into a state of anarchy.

The statement read, “The Department of State Services, again, alerts the public of plans to violently disrupt peace in the country. The service hereby warns those desperate to cause a breakdown of law and order to desist from that.

“It is evident that some aggrieved politicians are already taking advantage of this legal process. This, without a doubt, is the beauty of democracy. It is strongly believed that this approach enhances peace and security. All and sundry should cherish it.

“Be that as it may, the DSS will not tolerate a situation where persons and/or groups take laws into their hands and champion anarchy.

“Those peddling fake news, hate speech, and all forms of false narratives as basis to ignite violence or pit the people against the present or incoming administrations, at the federal, state, and parliamentary levels, should stop forthwith.

“Those inciting violence have nothing to gain as doing so will not only consume them but also the innocent. It is otherwise disturbing to see respected personalities use their platforms to mislead or incite citizens. This, to say the least, does not augur well for peaceful coexistence and general order,” the statement added.