The Department of State Services (DSS) has arraigned the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, in court.

The DSS operatives arrived at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State, around 9.20am on Tuesday with Emefiele.

Emefiele is scheduled to be arraigned before Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge, over alleged possession of firearms.

SaharaReporters had also reported that a Federal Capital Teritorry High Court sitting in Abuja ordered the release of the suspended CBN Governor from detention, and ordered DSS to charge him before a court of competent jurisdiction within one week.

SaharaReporters had on July 14 reported that Justice Bello Kawu, of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja nullified the detention and interrogation of the embattled Governor by the DSS.

In his reaction to the latest judgment, Counsel to Mr. Emefiele had told journalists that beyond the release of his client, that Nigerians must celebrate the fact that Nigerian judges despite several acts of intimidation by security agencies and the some unfavourable conditions under which they work are bold to dispense justice not minding whose ox is gored.