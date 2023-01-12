BREAKING: Nigerian Secret Police, DSS Arrests Peter Obi’s Ex-Campaign Team Director-General, Okupe At Lagos Airport

The former Director General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party, Doyin Okupe, has been arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos.

He was arrested by operatives of the secret police, Department of State Services, one of his lawyers, Tolu Babaleye said.

According to Babaleye, the former presidential aide was on his way to London for medical treatment.

“The information reaching me now is that Dr. Doyin Okupe has been arrested at Lagos Airport by the DSS on his way to London,” the lawyer said.

“The reason according to the source is that he was asked to produce evidence that the Federal High Court Abuja has freed him from the case in which he was convicted and paid fine to the knowledge of the whole world and was allowed to go home.

“When will this harassment stop? Who is after Dr. Doyin Okupe? As at today, the man has no case to answer anywhere, I hereby demand that the DSS should release my Client immediately as this is a violation of his freedom of movement, right to liberty and dignity of human person. This is unfair as the man health is fast failing!.”

Okupe recently announced his resignation as the DG of the Peter Obi/Datti Presidential Campaign.

This followed a Federal High Court ruling in Abuja that convicted him of violating the Money Laundering Act.

He was found guilty of receiving over N200 million cash from a former National Security Adviser, Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd.).

Okupe was therefore sentenced to two years by Justice Ojuwku with an option of N500, 000 fine on each of the 26 counts for which he was found guilty.