BREAKING: Nigerian Police Rescue Two US Embassy Staff Kidnapped During Attack On Convoy In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command has announced the rescue of two members of staff of the US Consulate abducted by gunmen during an attack on a US Embassy convoy on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the spokesperson for the state police command, Tochukwu Ikenga on Friday said, “In the early hours of today, 19/5/2023, the joint security forces rescued unhurt the two remaining victims abducted during the attack on a US convoy attack along Atani/Osamela road in Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra State.

“Operations are still ongoing and further details shall be communicated, please.”

The state police commissioner, CP Echeng Echeng, on Thursday, said the gunmen who ambushed and attacked the diplomatic convoy carrying US Consulate personnel on a humanitarian mission to Anambra on Tuesday were suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its militant unit, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Regarding the tragic incident, the police commissioner said operatives of the state command had arrested two persons of interest in connection with the bloody attack.

He added that they were already assisting the police with their investigation.

SaharaReporters had reported how gunmen attacked the US Consulate humanitarian workers on Tuesday at the Amiyi-Eke Ochuche axis in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the State, set their vehicles ablaze and killed some of the officials.

Whereas it was reported that a total of four persons were killed in the attack including two police officers, the Commissioner of Police told journalists that seven people were killed including three of the Consulate officials and four police mobile personnel while two other officials of the Consulate were still missing.

“Regrettably, seven persons including three of the Consulate officials and four Police Mobile personnel were killed during the attack while two other officials of the Consulate are still missing,” Echeng said on Thursday.

The CP identified the murdered police officers as Inspector Goka Adams, Inspector Friday Morgan, Inspector Adam Andrew and Inspector Emmanuel Lukpata, all of 23 PMF, Lagos.

According to him, no US citizen was killed in the attack.