Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have raided the residence of the immediate past governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, in Gusau, the state capital.

Sources revealed that Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) were impounded during a raid on Matawalle’s GRA residence in Gusau, on Friday.

The number of vehicles recovered could not yet be ascertained, but a source said a total of four SUVs were seized.

Policemen were said to have stormed the former governor’s residence, which is not far from Government House, Gusau, Daily Trust reports.

ASP Yazdi Abubakar, Police Public Relations Officer in Zamfara, could not be reached for comments as his phone rang out when Daily Trust attempted to get his reaction.

Also, the Special Adviser on Public Enlightenment, Media and Communication to the former governor, Zailani Bappa, was also unavailable at the time of this report as his mobile lines were switched off.

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, had accused his predecessor, Matawalle, of spending N2,794,337,500 on vehicles and leaving none behind upon his exit from office.

The governor’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Sulaiman Bala Idris, in a statement on Saturday, had noted that the contract was awarded by the former governor, for the purchase of vehicles to be distributed to dignitaries and other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) at N1,149,800,000.

He also added that Matawalle and his deputy should return all the missing vehicles with five working days.

“We have communicated officially to former Governor Bello Matawalle and his deputy to return all the missing vehicles within five (5) working days.”

He also alleged that N484,512,500 was spent on three bulletproof Jeep; N459,995,000 for seven sets of bulletproof Prado Jeep, and Land Cruiser; and N228,830,000 for seven Toyota Hilux.

The governor further said N61,200,000 was paid for 30 sets of Peugeot 406; N130,000,000 for one bulletproof Land Cruiser and N160,000,000.00 for two Land Cruiser Jeeps, while three vehicles were purchased at N120,000,000 for the office of the Deputy Governor.

The statement had read in part: “Our government is determined in fulfilling the campaign promises made to the good people of Zamfara State which involves the swift recovery of looted public funds and properties.

“The mischievous statement is only aimed at distracting us from doing the work that positively touches the lives of the people.

“Our time is precious and we cannot waste it in engaging or bandying words with a political party that spent four years without a single project beneficial to the people of Zamfara, instead their only achievement is massive looting of the state’s treasury.

“We have the facts and records available that expose Matawalle’s impropriety. Where is the lie? A contract was awarded by the former Governor, for the purchase of vehicles to be distributed to dignitaries and Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) at the cost of N1,149,800,000.00. “The contract for the purchase of the vehicles was awarded to Hafkhad Properties and Facilities Management Nig. LTD.”