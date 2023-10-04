Wednesday, October 4, 2023
BREAKING: Nigerian Police Declare Singer, Prime Boy Wanted, Offer N1million Bounty Over Refusal To Honour Invitation On MohBad’s Death

Online Editor
By Online Editor


The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State Police Command, on Wednesday, declared singer, Owodunni Ibrahim, aka Primeboy wanted and offered N1million Bounty over his refusal to honour its invitation in connection with the death of singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on his X handle, described Ibrahim to be “approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe and alleged that the suspect did not honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation on MohBad’s death.

According to the PPRO, Ibrahim’s last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727,” Benjamin stated.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Idowu Owohunwa, is giving a sum of N1 million to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest.

“CP Idowu Owohunwa hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest,” he posted.

Mohbad, a former signee of Naira Marley’s record label, died at the age of 27 in Lagos.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 





