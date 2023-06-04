The Nigeria Police Force, Benue State Command, has confirmed that at least 13 people were killed in an attack on Saturday by yet-to-be identified gunmen on Imande Mbakange community and other neighbouring communities in Mbacher Council Ward, Kastina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State.

Residents of the area narrated that the attack was allegedly carried out by local militias who had long terrorised the vicinity.

The combined security operatives in the area had in the past few years however curtailed the unwholesome activities of the outlaws accused of armed robbery, kidnapping and random shooting on people of the area during market days as well as burial ceremonies.

The Council Chairman of Katsina-Ala LGA, Atera Alfred, told Daily Trust on the telephone that the attack happened simultaneously in the early hours of Saturday.

Alfred however confirmed 13 dead bodies had been recovered so far from the bushes as of Saturday evening, adding that many people were wounded and now receiving treatment at different hospitals.

His media aide, Tsar Tartor, earlier in a statement, quoted the Kastina-Ala chairman to have vehemently condemned the incident which claimed many lives and left several others injured while several houses were burnt alongside property worth millions of naira.

The chairman described the killings by the alleged militias as, “in-human and barbaric”, as he called on all security formations to double their efforts in combating the renewed attacks as a matter of urgency.

He also urged security operatives to intensify surveillance in the areas prone to attacks to avert further breakdown of law within the local government.

Alfred further sympathised with families of the victims while promising to continue to support and implement every lawful means in a bid to permanently ending the senseless killings of innocent people of Katsina-Ala.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident, but said there were no details yet.

“Incident confirmed but details yet to be received please,” Anene stated.