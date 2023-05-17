BREAKING: Nigerian Police Ask Court For 21 Days To Detain Seun Kuti, Claim ‘Assaulted’ Policeman Is In Coma At Undisclosed Hospital

The Nigeria Police Force, Lagos State command has asked the court for a remand order to detain Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, for 21 days after it earlier secretly arraigned him at the Yaba Magistrate Court without notifying his lawyers.

SaharaReporters also learnt that the police prosecutors claimed at the Magistrate Court that the assaulted policeman was in a coma, and was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Meanwhile, the court is presently on recess as the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Adeola Olatunbosun, said she was “studying the file.”

Speaking with SaharaReporters, a witness at the court said, “The Chief Magistrate Mrs, Adeola Olatunbosun Magistrate Court 1 Yaba took statement from the Nigerian police applying to detain Seun Kuti for 21 days, claiming the policeman he allegedly assaulted is in a coma at an undisclosed hospital.

“However, Kuti’s lawyer, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika countered that the police already stated publicly that the police officer trailed and went to Seun’s house and accepted N12,000 to repair his car. It also emerged that the DCP in Panti had gone to meet the Magistrate earlier before secretly moving Seun to the court without notifying his lawyer.

“They also accused Seun of not writing a statement, but Olumide-Fusika countered that he was there when Seun wrote a statement. The Chief Magistrate decided to go on recess to ‘study the file.’”

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the Magistrate Court began sitting by 12pm, but Seun Kuti and his lawyers, who had got wind of the police secret arraignment, were already in court.

“The police have moved Seun Kuti to the Yaba Magistrate Court for arraignment without notifying his lawyers. The magistrate is sitting by 12noon, but Seun and his lawyers are already in court,” a source had revealed.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Kuti told the police personnel in Yaba, Lagos State that he would not volunteer any statement since the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Benjamin Hundeyin, had already concluded his investigation and published the same report in the media.

Kuti, speaking through his lawyer, Olumide-Fusika, SAN, in an update on Tuesday morning, noted that he would “at the right time and place” defend himself against Hundeyin’s published “investigative findings.”

SaharaReporters on Monday night reported that the police at the Lagos State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti refused to grant Seun Kuti bail after their futile attempt to trick him into writing a statement that would implicate him in the case of an alleged assault on a police officer.

SaharaReporters had learnt that his lawyer asked the police to grant the musician bail but the request was rejected under the pretext that they were yet to conclude with their investigation.

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti was on Monday arrested and handcuffed following his visit to the state police command.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the musician kept his word that he would cooperate with the police by turning himself in on Monday to cooperate with the investigation into the allegation that he assaulted a policeman as captured in a viral video.

He was however arrested, handcuffed by the police and moved to SCIID, Panti for interrogation.

SaharaReporters had also reported that the police turned Seun Kuti’s visit in company with his lawyer, Olumide-Fusika, into a public spectacle, with hundreds of officers taunting and mocking him as he walked by.