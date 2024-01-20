The Nigeria Police Force has said it has arrested three Bwari-based kidnappers with 13 other suspects arrested for various offences and recovered significant arsenal of arms and ammunition including a general purpose machine gun (GPMG).

Parading the suspects and weapons recovered on Saturday at the Force Headquarters, the Police spokesman, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said arrest followed the recent launch of the Special Intervention Squad (SIS) by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, as a significant stride towards fortifying the security landscape in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The police said the SIS worked, through collaborative efforts with the Department of Force Intelligence – Intelligence Response Team (DFI-IRT), the FCT Command Anti-Violent Crimes Section, Anti-kidnapping Section and other State Commands.

Adejobi, who gave the names of the three Bwari-based kidnappers all males as “Idris Ishaku, Bala Umar and Dahiru Salisu all aged 27” said they were responsible for series of armed robbery cases and kidnappings in the Bwari Local Government Area and other parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Similarly, the combined team of operatives arrested 13 suspects for various other crimes.”

He said that amongst the achievements recorded, within the period was the foiling of another kidnap plot through technical intelligence which he resulted in the arrest of the three Bwari-based kidnappers, and weapons recovered from them.

Giving insight in the operation, the Force Spokesman, said “In a proactive move, following a report on the abduction of a victim from his house along with his Hilux Van with Reg. No. RBC 90 DL Gray colour by four armed men who disguised in a white Mercedez Benz 230 car, Police Operatives in an intelligence propelled investigation discovered that the victim was being taken to Kano State, but was dispossessed of his ATM cards at Kaduna while the sum of Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000.00) was transferred from his account.

“The suspects, however ran out of luck as they were intercepted by Police operatives at a filling station in Kaduna where three of them escaped, while one by the name Chinaza Philip Okoye Michael was arrested, the victim rescued unhurt, and the said Hilux Van recovered.

“It was discovered that Chinaza Philip Okoye Michael and his accomplices had earlier been arrested sometime in November 2023 and charged for similar offences, at the High Court, Kwali, Abuja, but went back to committing even worse crimes while on court bail.

“Also, operatives of the DFI-IRT office intercepted one Everest Magaji, a gunrunner, during negotiation with some notorious bandits who are currently at large, for the purchase and supply of illicit firearms and ammunition. Eleven (11) Pistols, and Two (2) Pump Action Guns were recovered from the suspect.

“The achievements recorded through these relentless operations demonstrate the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force, under the leadership of Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun Ph.D., NPM, to ensure our country becomes a safe haven for us to inhabit. The IGP urges all citizens to be very observant of their environs and the people in it, and report any suspicious activity immediately to the police.”