The Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State command, has arrested recently impeached Chairman of Ijebu East Local government, Wale Adedayo, over a petition allegedly written against him by the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led state government.

Adedayo had accused Governor Abiodun of diverting statutory Federal allocations of all the 20 LGs in the state.

He also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking Abiodun’s probe on the allegations.

SaharaReporters had more than a week ago reported that councillors of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State announced the impeachment of the suspended Chairman, Wale Adedayo.

The councillors had said in statement signed by Leader of the Legislative Council, Hon Fasheyi Akindele that the impeachment followed allegations of financial misappropriation and diversion of council funds, among other allegations made against him.

Meanwhile, Adedayo on Monday disclosed his arrest by the police via a Facebook post on his timeline, adding that he was ready to die.

“Son of man is being taken to Ogun State Police CID at Eleweran, Abeokuta. They claim the State Government wrote a petition against me. If it is death, I follow the path of the Patriarchs. Ase di owo Olodumare (authority belongs to God)!,” he wrote.