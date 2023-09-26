The impeached chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Adewale Adedayo, has been charged to court by the Nigerian police.

SaharaReporters on Monday evening reported that the police arrested Adedayo, over a petition allegedly written against him by the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led state government.

Adedayo had accused Governor Abiodun of diverting statutory Federal allocations of all the 20 LGs in the state.

He also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking Abiodun’s probe on the allegations.

SaharaReporters had more than a week ago reported that councillors of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State announced the impeachment of the suspended Chairman, Wale Adedayo.

Meanwhile, Adedayo was charged to court on Tuesday morning over a petition filed by the Ogun State Government against the erstwhile chairman on allegation of diversion of funds meant for council areas in the state.

He was arrested on Monday evening at his residence in Ijebu Ife in Ijebu East Local Government Area of the state, and brought to the Police Command headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta.

He is appearing before a Magistrate Court at Isabo, Abeokuta.

Adedayo had on Monday disclosed his arrest by the police via a Facebook post on his timeline, adding that he was ready to die.

“Son of man is being taken to Ogun State Police CID at Eleweran, Abeokuta. They claim the State Government wrote a petition against me. If it is death, I follow the path of the Patriarchs. Ase di owo Olodumare (authority belongs to God)!,” he wrote.