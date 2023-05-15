BREAKING: Nigerian Musician, Seun Kuti Arrested And Handcuffed After Visiting Lagos Police Commissioner Over ‘Assault Video’

Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti was on Monday arrested and handcuffed following his visit to the Lagos State police commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that the musician honoured his word that he would cooperate with the police by turning himself in on Monday.

SaharaReporters learnt that the musician went to see the police commissioner in company with a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika.

He was however arrested and handcuffed by the police and moved to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti for interrogation.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson for the state police command, on Monday confirmed Seun Kuti’s arrest by tweeting, “SERIOUS ASSAULT ON POLICE OFFICER: SEUN KUTI TURNS SELF IN.

“Afrobeat musician, Seun Kuti, in the early hours of today turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in company of his lawyer and family representative.

“He has been placed under arrest in line with the law. The Command appreciates the public for their concern and assures that the ongoing investigation will be detailed, transparent, professionally pursued; and justice will be manifestly served for all parties involved.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, had ordered Seun’s arrest after a video of the musician assaulting a policeman surfaced online.

In the viral video, Seun is seen involved in a heated argument with the officer who was standing in the middle of a busy road.

“The IGP has equally ordered a speedy and full investigation into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the assault and prosecution of the suspect accordingly.”

“IGP Usman Alkali Baba assures Nigerians that acts of contempt/disdain for symbols of authority will not be tolerated while offenders of such hideous crimes will be surely brought to book,” the spokesman for the Nigeria Police Force, Muyiwa Adejobi had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, reacting via his Instastory on Saturday, Kuti said the officer attempted to kill him and his family members.

He added that the policeman had apologised and had been forgiven him.

Kuti wrote, “He tried to kill me and my family. I have the proof but I no dey chase clout. He has apologised and I have agreed not to press charges. Make una mind una business make the poor guy no lose him job.”

Seun also said he would give the police full cooperation to uncover who is wrong.

“I welcome the investigation and will give my full cooperation! I also pray to the IG that whoever is wrong should be indicted,” the musician said in a second Instastory.