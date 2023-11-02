The Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) have warned against electoral violence and unrest in Kogi State ahead of the forthcoming gubernatorial election slated for November 11 in the state.

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, stated this in Kogi State on Thursday adding that there is also a “standing Court Marshal to prosecute any military personnel found wanting in the discharge of his duties during the election.”

He called on military personnel to remain apolitical and ensure maximum security of lives and property before, during and after the elections, according to a press release on Thursday by Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, Director of Defence Information.

This comes barely six days after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) noted that Bayelsa, Imo, and Kogi states were not the easiest States in Nigeria to conduct elections due to a number of unfriendly factors, including prevailing insecurity.

According to the military, it is ready to give all support towards ensuring peace and order during the electioneering time in Kogi.

The statement reads, “The Armed Forces of Nigeria ( AFN) has assured of its readiness to enforce the presidential directive to deal decisively with perpetrators of electoral violence. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa disclosed this today, November, 2023 during his operational visit to troops in Kogi State.

“The CDS while speaking at the Kogi State Government House, assured Governor Yahaya Bello, who was represented by his deputy, Mr Edward Onoja that the AFN in conjunction with other security agencies is ready to allow for an enabling environment where Kogi indigenes will vote for candidates of their choice. He further warned Kogi people to desist from electoral violence , embrace peace and tolerance. He said “the Armed Forces has zero tolerance for electoral violence and will ensure total compliance with the Presidential directives to deal decisively with violators. The CDS also condoled the people of Kogi state over the recent demise of the Ohionoyi of Ebiraland Alhaji Ado Ibrahim.

“General Musa while addressing the troops of Operation Safe Conduct in Kogi State, called for absolute professionalism by the military during the forthcoming election. He warned personnel not to involve in any act that will be inimical to the smooth conduct of the election. General Musa appealed for an enabling environment to allow for free and fair election.

“The CDS assured the entire people of Kogi State of the AFN resolve to safe guard lives and property at all times. He seized the opportunity of the visit to call on citizens to report any wrong doings by the military to the appropriate authority and ensure cooperation with troops to enable them perform their duties as dictated by the Constitution.

“Similarly, in his meeting with Military Commanders and heads of security agencies in the state, the CDS charged them to create enabling environment to allow Kogi State indigenes to exercise their civic responsibilities and elect the candidates of their choice. He further warned against any compromise to subvert the forth coming Kogi election. General Musa added that security Personnel will be monitored to ensure they perform their duties as expected.

“The CDS emphasised that there is an already standing Court Marshal to prosecute any military personnel found wanting in the discharge of his duties during the election. He called on military personnel to remain apolitical and ensure maximum security of lives and property before, during and after the elections.”