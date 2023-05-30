Tuesday, May 30, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Nigerian Media Mogul, Raymond Dokpesi Is Dead
NEWS

BREAKING: Nigerian Media Mogul, Raymond Dokpesi Is Dead

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


Dokpesi died on Monday morning in Abuja.
 

 

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications, proprietors of Africa Independent Television and Raypower FM has died.
Dokpesi died on Monday morning in Abuja.
He was 71.
A source said Dokpesi died while exercising on the treadmill in his home.
His son, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr., confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.
Dokpesi was in the news in January 2023 when he was released from the custody of the police in the United Kingdom.
 An online platform had earlier reported that Chief Dokpesi was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London on Sunday, January 8, 2022.
However, the DAAR Communications management in a statement said Dokpesi had been released.



Source link

Previous article
BREAKING: No Provision For Fuel Subsidy In My Government, Says Tinubu
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network