BREAKING: Nigerian Media Mogul, Raymond Dokpesi Is Dead

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, the founder of DAAR Communications, proprietors of Africa Independent Television and Raypower FM has died.

Dokpesi died on Monday morning in Abuja.

He was 71.

A source said Dokpesi died while exercising on the treadmill in his home.

His son, Raymond Dokpesi Jnr., confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

Dokpesi was in the news in January 2023 when he was released from the custody of the police in the United Kingdom.

An online platform had earlier reported that Chief Dokpesi was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London on Sunday, January 8, 2022.

However, the DAAR Communications management in a statement said Dokpesi had been released.