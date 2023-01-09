BREAKING: Nigerian Media Mogul, Dokpesi Released After Arrest At London Airport

The founder of DAAR Communications Plc, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, has reportedly been released from the custody of the police in the United Kingdom.

An online platform, The Whistler earlier reported that Chief Dokpesi was arrested at Heathrow Airport in London on Sunday, January 8, 2022.

However, the DAAR Communications management in a statement on Monday morning said Dokpesi had been released.

According to the statement, which did not provide details about the incident, “Dokpesi arrived via Frankfurt from Abuja on a Lufthansa airlines flight and was invited off the plane, before other passengers were disembarked.

“Dokpesi was delayed at the airport for some hours before his passport was stamped and he was cleared by British Immigration officials for entry into the country.

“His visit to the United Kingdom is not unconnected to the invitation of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar by the British government to share perspectives on issues around the 2023 presidential elections.

“The media founder is the Deputy Director-General, Technical & Systems of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council.

“Chief Dokpesi wishes to thank all for their outpour of love, prayers and support following the news of the incident and to reassure that he is hale and hearty.”

“We were on a flight from Frankfurt to London and as we are about to arrive London, we were informed that we should all stay on our seat when the aircraft lands and that the police wanted to do something. We were informed that there will be a police operation.

“So when we landed, the police came in and ask who is Raymond Dokpesi and they now took him away. He was wearing agbada. He was arrested in London,” a source had told The Whistler.