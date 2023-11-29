The National Judicial Council (NJC) has begun the screening of the 22 justices nominated by the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) to fill vacant seats on the Supreme Court Bench.

SaharaReporters learnt that the screening is underway at the Boardroom of the NJC as some of the justices have also arrived for the high-level screening.

The sitting of the panel is expected to last for about a week before the final selection of 11 justices that will fill the vacant positions from among the 22 nominees that are undergoing screening.

SaharaReporters had on November 16 reported that the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) nominated 22 justices of the Court of Appeal to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for elevation to the Supreme Court.

According to the FJSC document containing the 22 names and obtained by SaharaReporters, six of the nominees are from the North-Central region while two nominees each are from the South-West and the South-South.

The South-East region also has six nominees while the North-East has two nominees.

SaharaReporters in September 2023 reported how the Supreme Court was left with 11 serving justices after the retirement of Justice Amina Augie.

Here is the full list of the nominated justices;

NOMINATED JUSTICES OF COURT OF APPEAL RECOMMENDED TO THE NJC FOR ELEVATION TO THE SUPREME COURT

(1)SOUTH EAST

1Hon Justice Nwaoma Uwa (Abia State)-Priority 1A.Hon Justice Onyekachi Otisi (Abia State) -Reserve

2Hon Justice Obande Ogbuinya (Ebonyi State)-Priority

2AHon Justice Theresa Orji-Abadua (Imo State)- Reserve

3Hon Justice Anthony Ogakwu (Enugu State)-Priority

3AHon Justice Chioma Nwosu-lheme (Imo State)-Reserve

(2)SOUTH SOUTH

1Hon Justice Moore Adumein (Bayelsa State)-Priority

1AHon Justice Biobele Georgewill (Rivers State)-Reserve

(3) SOUTH WEST

1Hon Justice Adewale Abiru (Lagos State)-Priority

1AHon Justice Olubunmi Oyewole (Osun State)-Reserve

(4)NORTH CENTRAL

1Hon Jummai Sankey (Plateau State)-Priority

1A Hon Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Sirajo (Plateau)-Reserve

2Hon Justice Stephen Adah (Kogi State)-Priority

2A Hon Justice Ridman Maiwada Abdullahi (Nassarawa State) -Reserve

3Hon Justice Baba Idris (Niger State)-Priority

3AHon Justice Joseph Ikyegh (Benue State)-Reserve

(5)NORTH EAST

1Hon Justice Haruna Simon Tsammani (Bauchi State)-Priority

1A Hon Justice Abubakar Talba (Adamawa State)

(6) NORTH WEST

1. Hon Justice Muhammad Lawal Shuaibu (Jigawa State)-Priority

1A. Hon Justice Bello Aliyu (Zamfara State) -Reserve

2. Hon Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar (Kebbi State)-Priority

2A Hon Justice Abdullahi Mahmud Bayero (Kano State)-Reserve