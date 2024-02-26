A Federal High Court in Abuja has fixed March 19, 2024, to rule on the bail application filed by Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Kanu on Monday moved a fresh application for his bail in the treasonable felony charges filed against him by the Nigerian Government.

Kanu’s counsel, Aloy Ejimakor argued that the IPOB leader should be granted bail because of his ill health.

But the prosecuting team led by Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), who replaced David Kaswe, a lawyer with the Federal Ministry of Justice, urged the court to dismiss the bail application.

Awomolo argued that the Department of State Services (DSS) has the medical facilities required to take care of the IPOB leader.

The judge subsequently adjourned ruling on the bail application to March 19, 2024.

“We thought we were going to have a ruling today but his lordship was of the opinion that the ruling had to wait until the 19th of March, 2024,” one of Kanu’s lawyers told journalists outside the courtroom.

He said by that time, the judge would have decided whether to grant bail or not.