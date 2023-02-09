BREAKING: Nigerian Government Orders 3 Weeks Closure Of Universities For General Elections

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has directed universities across the country to close between February 22 and March 14, to enable students to participate in the forthcoming general elections.

Some Nigerians and political parties had appealed to the government to close schools to enable students of voting age to exercise their right to vote in this year’s elections.

However, the NUC has heeded the calls as revealed in a letter addressed to vice-chancellors of all universities and directors of inter-university centres.

It noted that the decision followed extensive consultations by the education minister, Adamu Adamu with security agencies.

The circular reads, “As Vice-Chancellors of all Universities and Director/Chief Executive of Inter-University Centres are quite aware the 2023 General Elections have been scheduled to hold on Saturday 25th February 2023, for the Presidential and National Assembly, and Saturday 1st March 2023 for Gubernatorial and State Assembly, respectively.

“In view of the foregoing and concerns expressed on the security of staff, students and properties of the our respective institutions, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mal. Adama Adamu has following extensive consultations with the relevant security agencies, directed that all Universities and Inter-University Centres be shut down and academic activities be suspended between 22nd February and 14th March, 2023.

“Consequently, Vice-Chancellors and chief executives of inter-university centres, are by this Circular requested to shut down their respective Institutions from Wednesday 22nd February 2023 to Tuesday 14th March 2023.”