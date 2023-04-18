Tuesday, April 18, 2023
NEWS

BREAKING: Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Writes Police Inspector-General To Prosecute Suspended Adamawa Resident Commissioner, Yunusa-Ari

The electoral commission nullified the announcement and invited the REC to the INEC headquarters.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to investigate and prosecute the its Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, over violation of the provision of the Electoral Act, 2022 during the Saturday supplementary governorship election in Adamawa.

Yunusa-Ari on Sunday declared the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed Binani, winner of the gubernatorial election while collation was yet to be completed.

On Tuesday, INEC announced that at its meeting, it discussed matters arising from the Adamawa Governorship election and decided to “Write to the Inspector-General of Police for the immediate investigation and possible prosecution of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari.

“Request the Secretary to the Government of the Federation to draw the attention of the appointing authority to the unwholesome behaviour of the REC for further action.

“The collation process shall resume at a time to be determined by the Returning Officer.”

