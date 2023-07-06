The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday announced that it had filed six-count charge against its suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Barrister Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

According to a release signed by INEC Commissioner, Festus Okoye, Yunusa- Ari’s court trial is at the Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola.

“Consequently, the court has fixed, Wednesday, July 12, 2023, for commencement of trial,” the release added.

INEC confirmed that it received the Nigerian police investigation report which indicted Yunusa-Ari and thus necessitated the prosecution by the commission.

SaharaReporters had reported that the Nigeria Police Force confirmed taking into custody, the Yunusa-Ari.

The police also confirmed that all others identified as being involved in electoral fraud during the collation of the governorship supplementary election in the state were also interrogated.

SaharaReporters had reported how Yunusa-Ari hastily declared Aishatu Binani of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the Adamawa governorship polls while collation was yet to be completed, and how the INEC nullified his action saying that it contravened the provisions of the Electoral Act as it amounted to usurping of power from the returning officer.

SaharaReporters also reported how the electoral body asked the Nigeria Police to arrest and prosecute Yunusa-Ari but he left Adamawa on a chartered flight after the announcement. SaharaReporters’ investigation revealed that the jet belongs to Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari had since approved his immediate suspension.