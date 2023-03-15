INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials ahead of Saturday polls

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has started the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials across states ahead of the Governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

In Lagos, INEC on Wednesday began the distribution across the 20 local government areas in from the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The election will be held three weeks after the presidential election and National Assembly elections.

Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the All Progressives Congress candidate is eligible to run for re-election.

IINEC concluded the re-configuration of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines.

An official of the commission had disclosed that the machines, being among the sensitive election materials, would be deployed to INEC state offices before deployment to local governments, wards and polling units (PUs) on election day.

On Monday, INEC revealed that over 170,000 polling unit results from the presidential and National Assembly elections on February 25 had been uploaded to its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

The electoral body had added that the reconfiguration of BVAS would be completed by Tuesday in time for the March 18 governorship and state assembly elections.

However, INEC had stated that no political party would be permitted to examine the BVAS’s brain or voter biometrics.

Meanwhile, it was also learnt that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) is leading the airlift of the BVAS machines for the security and smoothness of the operation.

“The early deployment from Wednesday to the states was to ensure that there are no lapses or delays in their deployment. They would be moved to safe locations in states and to the LGAs, wards and polling units,” the official said.

INEC had shifted the governorship and state assembly election by one week due to a delay in commencing the re-configuration of the BVAS machines after a court ruling on the matter.