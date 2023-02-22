BREAKING: Nigerian Electoral Body, INEC Begins Distribution Of Sensitive Election Materials To Council Areas

Ahead of Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive election materials to its local government offices.

The election will determine the next Nigeria’s president to take over from outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari on May 29, 2023 and will also determine members of the 10th National Assembly – House of Representatives and Senate.

There are 18 political parties that fielded candidates for the Presidency and other electoral positions for the election.

In the polls are Omoyele Sowore of the African Action Congress (AAC), the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi; All Progressives Congress candidate (APC), Bola Tinubu; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Among them is also the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso.

In Cross River, Calabar, and other states in the Southern Nigeria including South East and South South, INEC has reportedly commenced the distribution of the sensitive materials to the LGAs.

A video trending on social media platforms shows that INEC had already started sending election materials to the locations.

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Edo State had on Monday, disclosed that it will commence the distribution of sensitive election materials to its local government offices across the state on Wednesday.