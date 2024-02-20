The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed that its operatives will distribute all confiscated food products nationwide.

This was stated in a release issued on Tuesday, by CSC Abdullahi Maiwada, spokesperson for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

The statement said the decision was taken to alleviate the current hardships faced by Nigerians and to solve serious problems of food security and the skyrocketing prices of basic food items in the country.

The NCS underlined that the distribution would take place once food item underwent certification to ensure its suitability for human consumption.

He said: “Furthermore, to alleviate the hardships faced by Nigerians and improve access to essential food items, the Nigeria Customs Service will facilitate the direct disposal of food items forfeited to the Federal Government. These items will be certified fit for consumption by relevant agencies and made available to ordinary Nigerians nationwide through equitable distribution in our Areas of Operations.

“The modalities for the disposal will be communicated through NCS formations nationwide, with a firm commitment to transparency, fairness, and public safety. It is our pledge that this exercise will be managed diligently to ensure that the benefits reach those most in need

“The NCS remains resolute in its dedication to safeguarding the nation’s food security and advancing the economic well-being of all Nigerians. With the unwavering support and cooperation of the public, we will surmount these challenges and pave the way for a more prosperous future for our beloved nation.”

Earlier today, SaharaReporters had reported how about 50 trucks moving foodstuffs out of the country to the Niger Republic were intercepted on Monday by the Zamfara State Transport Agency.