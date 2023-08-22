The Chief Magistrate Court of Kwara State has adjourned the hearing of the bail application filed by Adegbola Abdulazeez, an Isese (traditional religion) practitioner and activist, also known as Talolorun.

The Isese practitioner was remanded in prison last week for allegedly planning to start a war in the city by “inviting other traditional and idol worshippers to assemble in Ilorin on the 20th of August, 2023.”

He was also accused of burning the Quran and insulting some Islamic clerics.

SaharaReporters on Monday gathered that the trial court had adjourned the case till Wednesday, August 23, 2023, for the hearing of his bail application.

“The bail application was filed today (Monday). It was adjourned to Wednesday, August 23, 2023, for arraignment. Tani Olohun will be brought to court,” a source said on Monday.

According to the copy of the affidavit used to support the bail application which was obtained by SaharaReporters, Ridwan Adegbola, a brother of Talolorun, said the continued detention of the Isese activist would make his wife and children suffer.

He said: ”That the Applicant (Abdulazeez) is a family man with a wife and two kids who are dependent on him for their daily sustenance and will suffer greatly if this application is not granted.

“That I know that the Applicant can be admitted to bail upon reliable sureties on such terms imposed by the Court pending the final determination of the case against him.

“That I know that the Applicant has credible sureties with traceable addresses within the Jurisdiction of this Honourable Court if admitted to bail. That during my visit with the Applicant at the Correctional Centre Ilorin. Kwara State where he also informed me and I verily believe him that: He will not jump bail and will be available to stand his trial. He will not interfere in the investigation of the police. He will not tamper with the cause of justice.”

A written address submitted to the court for the application by a team of lawyers led by Oladipo Olasope (SAN), argues that the applicant is entitled to bail application by virtue of Section 165 and 172 (1) of the A.C.J.L Kwara State 2018 & Section 35 (4) & Section 36 (5) of the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

SaharaReproters earlier reported how prison authorities in Kwara State denied his family members and activists access to him,

The newspaper learnt that Talolorun’s family members and Isese (traditional religion) activists were denied access to him on Saturday.

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore on Saturday also disclosed that he had obtained a copy of the “bogus criminal charge sheet used in falsely and illegally targeting and detaining Abdulazeez Tani Olohun”, proving that his case was a witch-hunt for his “outspokenness against some people in Ilorin, Kwara State”.

Posting the charge sheet on his X (formerly Twitter) handle with #FreeTaniOlorun Now, Sowore called for his immediate release, noting that it was obvious that the police did not do any investigation before arresting Talolorun.

“From the charge sheet, the police did not do any investigations, it was all hearsay from a purported petition written by an amorphous group who did not want to permit the freedom of religion and freedom of speech.

“The Nigeria Police Force acted unprofessionally by arresting and persecuting the activist. They must withdraw these charges and release him with immediate effect. At best these are civil complaints. #FreeTaniolohun NOW! Otogee! #RevolutionNow,” Sowore said during the weekend.