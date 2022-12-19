BREAKING: Nigerian Court Sentences Peter Obi’s Campaign Team Director-General, Okupe To 2 Years In Prison

The Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the Labour Party (LP), Doyin Okupe, to two years in prison for breaching the Money Laundering Act.

Peter Obi is the presidential candidate of the Labour Party for the 2023 election.

Earlier, the court convicted Okupe over a breach of the Money Laundering Act.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the High Court on Monday found Okupe guilty of contravening sections 16(1)&(2) of the Money Laundering Act.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Okupe would be sentenced today, Monday.

The high court justice said Okupe was guilty of collecting cash payments in excess of the threshold allowed under the Act, without going through a financial institution.

According to the judge, Okupe was reported to have received hundreds of millions in cash from the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) while Col. Sambo Dasuki (retired) was in office.

However, Justice Ojukwu stood down proceedings till 1:45 pm for Okupe to exercise his right under Section 310 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), to call witnesses to testify about his character, before the court could proceed to pronounce sentence on the convict.

We No Dey Give Shishi: Ogun State Labour Party Chairman Reveals That @PeterObi Campaign Spends N100m and N20m For Rallies Per State, Accuses @DoyinOkupe Of Embezzling Monies Meant To Recruit Rally Attendees 🎥:Arisetv pic.twitter.com/Rzu8EFRfEJ — Sahara Reporters (@SaharaReporters) December 3, 2022

Two weeks ago, the Labour Party nullified the suspension of Okupe by the Ogun State chapter of the party over alleged misconduct.

It also announced that the suspension of the other 10 members sanctioned by the party was null and void. The National Secretary of the party, Alhaji Umar Farouk, announced the development at a media briefing in Abuja on Friday.

Farouk insisted that the Ogun State faction had acted outside its jurisdiction, adding that there are internal conflict resolutions used in solving disputes.

He said, “It has come to the attention of the National Leadership of the Labour Party, LP that the Ogun State chapter of the party has purportedly suspended one of the party members who happens to be the Director General of the Presidential Campaign Committee.

“The Ogun state chapter has acted outside its constitutional Jurisdiction. The party has an internal conflict resolution mechanism of handling cases against party members as enshrined in the party’s Constitution.”