BREAKING: Nigerian Court Remands 4 Men For Raping 15-year-old Girl In Imo

An Owerri Magistrate’s Court in Imo State has ordered the remand of four men who allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl (name withheld).

The alleged rapists are Amarachi Nwodo, 39; David Ajuka, 22; Chima Uwandu, 43, and Osinachi Okoro, 29.

Chief Magistrate Obinna Njemanze on Thursday ordered that the suspects should be remanded at Owerri Correctional Centre till August 17.

The chief magistrate had declined jurisdiction based on constitutional powers to commence trial on the matter.

On Thursday, the chief magistrate dismissed the oral bail applications made by the lawyers representing the defendants, U. S. Nnadozie and G. O. Anyalebechi.

The prosecution counsel, B. C. Iwu, urged the court to consider the weight of the crime committed and decline the bail applications.

Iwu said the suspects might jump bail, adding that the victim was suffering from a life-threatening disease as a result of the rape.

The chief magistrate subsequently denied the defendants bail and ordered that the case file should be transferred to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the state for the possible prosecution of the defendants.

The chief magistrate earlier struck out counts five, six, seven, eight, nine and ten.

The counts read against the defendants read in part: “That you, Amarachi Nwodo ‘m’ on the 8th day of November 2022 at Amaraku, triable in the Owerri Magisterial District, did rape one Chiamaka Okehe ‘f age 15 years, with her consent obtained by force, threat, intimidation and fear of harm and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap. “C38” Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as applicable in Imo State.

“That you, David Ajuka ‘m’ on the 10th day of January, 2023 at Amaraku, triable in the Owerri Magisterial District, did rape one Chiamaka Okehe ‘f age 15 years, with her consent obtained by force, threat, intimidation and fear of harm and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap. “C38” Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as applicable in Imo State.

“That you, Chima Uwandu ‘m’ on the 1Oth day of March, 2023 at Amaraku, triable in the Owerri Magisterial District, did rape one Chiamaka Okehe ‘ age 15 years, with her consent obtained by force, threat, intimidation and fear of harm and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap. “C38” Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as applicable in Imo State.

“That you, Osinachi Okoro ‘m’ on the 21st day of March, 2023 at Amaraku, triable in the Owerri Magisterial District, did rape one Chiamaka Okehe f age 15 years, with her consent obtained by force, threat, intimidation and fear of harm and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 357 and punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap. “C38″ Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 as applicable in Imo State.”