BREAKING: Nigerian Court Grants Naira Marley, Sam Larry Bail Over Mohbad’s Death

By Online Editor


The bail is in the sum of N20 million with three sureties.

A Magistrate’s Court in Yaba, Lagos State has granted popular singer, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley and music promoter, Balogun Eletu, popularly known as Sam Larry bail.

Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun also ordered the suspects to submit their passports and report weekly to the Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (CIID) at Panti, as part of the bail conditions.

Naira Marley and Sam Larry were arrested and arraigned by the police following an investigation into their alleged involvement in the death of fellow artiste, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, who died on September 12, 2023.



