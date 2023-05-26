Friday, May 26, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Nigerian Court Dismisses Another Suit Seeking To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration On...
NEWS

BREAKING: Nigerian Court Dismisses Another Suit Seeking To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration On May 29

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


The suit was filed by the trio of Praise Ilemona Isaiah, Pastor Paul Isaac Audu and Anongu Moses.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday dismissed a suit filed by three individuals seeking to stop the May 29 inauguration.

The suit was filed by the trio of Praise Ilemona Isaiah, Pastor Paul Isaac Audu and Anongu Moses.

In the suit, the trio claimed that Nigeria’s ‘President-elect’, Bola Tinubu supplied false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about his age and citizenship status.

 

The Court on Tuesday fixed the ruling for Friday on an ex-parte application filed by the three individuals seeking to stop Tinubu’s inauguration, until the determination of petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

 

Justice James Omotosho chose the date after listening to arguments from the applicants’ lawyer, Oliver Eya.

 

The issues were, whether the court had jurisdiction to hear the case, whether the plaintiffs had the locus standi to file the suit, and whether they had any legal right they sought to protect with the suit.

But Justice James Omotosho in his ruling on Friday held that the claim was frivolous and an abuse of court process.

He added that the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi to file the suit.

 

The Supreme Court earlier dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of the candidacy of Tinubu and the ‘Vice President-elect’, Kashim Shettima.

 



Source link

Previous article
Nigerian Supreme Court Decides Fate Of ‘President-elect’, Tinubu, Shettima Today
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network