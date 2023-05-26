BREAKING: Nigerian Court Dismisses Another Suit Seeking To Stop Tinubu’s Inauguration On May 29

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday dismissed a suit filed by three individuals seeking to stop the May 29 inauguration.

The suit was filed by the trio of Praise Ilemona Isaiah, Pastor Paul Isaac Audu and Anongu Moses.

In the suit, the trio claimed that Nigeria’s ‘President-elect’, Bola Tinubu supplied false information to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) about his age and citizenship status.

The Court on Tuesday fixed the ruling for Friday on an ex-parte application filed by the three individuals seeking to stop Tinubu’s inauguration, until the determination of petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Justice James Omotosho chose the date after listening to arguments from the applicants’ lawyer, Oliver Eya.

The issues were, whether the court had jurisdiction to hear the case, whether the plaintiffs had the locus standi to file the suit, and whether they had any legal right they sought to protect with the suit.

But Justice James Omotosho in his ruling on Friday held that the claim was frivolous and an abuse of court process.

He added that the plaintiffs lacked the locus standi to file the suit.

The Supreme Court earlier dismissed a suit filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking the disqualification of the candidacy of Tinubu and the ‘Vice President-elect’, Kashim Shettima.