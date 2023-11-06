The family of the Nigerian comic actor, John Okafor, aka Mr. Ibu, has revealed that the actor has undergone seven surgeries but to keep his hope of staying alive, one of his legs has been amputated.

The family had said days ago that the actor successfully underwent five surgeries and would be flown abroad for further treatment soon.

But on Monday, the family disclosed in a statement on the actor’s Instagram page that he had undergone seven surgeries and one of his legs had been amputated.

The family said, “Good afternoon, Nigerians. We want to appreciate everyone that has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.

“As of 1 pm noon today , Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated. This development has been hard on us all but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.

“Please we are still soliciting for support from well meaning Nigerians as this stage Daddy his is still one very delicate one and he needs all the help he can get.

“Thank you everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported during this period as soon as he’s stable! For future donations and support please send to 1685687982, John I Kkafor. Access bank. Thank you.”