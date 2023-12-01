Friday, December 1, 2023
BREAKING: Nigerian Central Bank To Freeze Accounts Without BVN, NIN From April 2024

This is according to a Friday circular by the apex bank which said a BVN or NIN verification will be “conducted shortly”.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said on Friday that it will freeze accounts without a Bank Verification Number (BVN) or National Identification Number (NIN) from April 2024. 

It also said all BVN or NIN attached to accounts/wallets must be electronically revalidated by January 31, 2024, according to the circular by the CBN Director of Payments System Management Department Chibuzo Efobi, and the Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department Haruna Mustapha.

