The Nigerian Army has directed soldiers to “deal decisively” with any threat from the Indigenous People of Biafra and its militant wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

It directed soldiers to ensure non-compliance with the five-day sit-at-home order declared in southeast Nigeria by Simon Ekpa, a self-proclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the detained IPOB leader.

Ekpa on Sunday declared a five-day sit-at-home in the region over the continued detention of Kanu.

According to him, the said sit-at-home would commence on December 15 and end on December 19, 2023.

He noted that the civil disobedience was to demand the immediate release of Kanu and call for a referendum on independence for Biafra.

Ekpa added that the sit-at-home is necessary to end the militarisation of the southeast region.

He, therefore, called on residents, traders, market women, and companies to adhere strictly to the directive.

However, in a military signal exclusively obtained by SaharaReporters, the army directed its personnel to “deal decisively” with any threat from IPOB and ESN to ensure non-compliance with Ekpa’s order.

“THE NEED FOR AGGRESSIVE JT PTL DURING THE PROPOSED SIT-AT-HOME ORDER ON 15 DEC 23 IN THE SE REGION. EYE AM DIR TO CONVEY TO COMDS AND COs THAT IPOB/ESN HAVE PROPOSED 15 DEC 23 AS SIT-AT-HOME DAY. CONSEQUENTLY,” the signal dated December 14 and signed by Brigadier General A. Wende read.

“FMNS/UNITS ARE REQ TO CONDUCT ABOVE MENTIONED SUBJ WITHIN AOR TO DEAL DECISIVELY WITH ANY THREAT FROM IPOB/ESN IN ORDER TO ENSURE NON COMPLIANCE OF THE SIT-AT-HOME ORDER. PSE ACK///”

Ekpa rose to prominence in July 2021, after he was announced as the lead broadcaster of Radio Biafra.

But shortly after his appointment, IPOB announced his disengagement because he refused to sign the rules of engagement regarding the operations of the radio station.

However, the Finland-based Nigerian has repeatedly pledged allegiance to Kanu and support for Biafra agitation, despite leading a faction of the IPOB called “Autopilots”.

He recently declared himself as the Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government In-Exile (BRGIE).