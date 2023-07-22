BREAKING: Nigerian Army Launches New Operation To End Killings In Plateau

The Nigerian Army has launched a new military operation in Plateau state, code-named Operation Hakorin Damisa IV.

Hakorin Damisa means leopard’s teeth in English.

According to The PUNCH, launching the operation in the Mangu Local Government Area, the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja on Saturday said the aim was specifically to end the spate of attacks and killings in the LGA and other parts of the state.

In July alone, over 200 people have been killed in sustained violent attacks in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

After addressing troops deployed to carry out Operation Hakorin Damisa, the Chief of Army Staff moved to a Pilot Primary school in the community to have a meeting with some stakeholders.

Earlier in July, the House of Representatives asked the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, to declare a national emergency situation in Plateau over incessant attacks by terrorists.

This followed a motion of urgent public importance on the need for urgent intervention in the killings in some local government areas in the state.

The House further requested that Operation Safe Haven should identify and evacuate all cells used by bandits in the state.

The House mandated the Committees on Emergency and Disaster Preparedness, Defence, Army, Air Force, Police, and Legislative Compliance (when created) to oversee compliance and report monthly until the situation was brought under control.

They stated that the recent attacks on the communities had resulted in the killing of over 300 individuals, significant injuries to others, the destruction of property, and the displacement of nearly 18,000 people.

The lawmakers also raised concern about the ongoing attacks by terrorist groups in the state, claiming that if not addressed soon, it would result in low agricultural produce.

The House further requested that security personnel should give aerial observation and assistance in capturing the terrorists and destroying their camps in order to prevent attacks and allow innocent farmers to return to their lands and ancestral homes.