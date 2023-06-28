The Nigerian Army authorities on Wednesday freed a soldier, Lance Corporal Martins Idakpini, who was detained since June 2020 on the orders of the then Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

SaharaReporters learnt that Idakpini was freed from the army detention in Sokoto State and was now back to his house after spending three years in military detention.

“I have been released – some hours ago. I am now at home. The new Chief of Army Staff (Maj Gen Taoreed Lagbaja) ordered my release,” he told SaharaReporters on the telephone.

“They came to release me today, led by my OC Band, Major Gideon. I am still making efforts to ensure that other soldiers are released. We have been forgiven already. I am at home at my barracks in Sokoto,” he added.

“I went for almost 12 to 13 court sittings and the case was statute-barred. I was arrested on June 23, 2020,” he noted.

In September 2020, SaharaReporters exclusively reported that Idakpini, was undergoing severe torture at a military base in Sokoto on the orders of then Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai.

Idakpini was arrested in June 2020 shortly after making a viral video castigating Buratai for the failings of the Nigerian Army to combat and destroy Boko Haram terror group.

SaharaReporters had on September 7, 2020 reported that the military had perfected plans to court martial Idakpini.

Colonel Yabaji, head of the barracks in Sokoto where Idakpini was detained, had unleashed about eight soldiers to torture him after receiving orders from Buratai.

Human rights lawyer, Tope Akinyode, had obtained a court order from the Abuja Federal High Court since July 22 2020 mandating the army to grant Idakpini immediate access to his lawyer and family but the army had refused to obey the order.

The former President Muhammadu Buhari administration had shown disdain for court orders, rule of law, democracy and free speech.