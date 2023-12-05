The Nigerian Army has claimed responsibility for the bombing of some community residents during a Maulud Nabiy celebration at Tudun Biriin in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The army, however, said the airstrikes were inadvertent, saying operatives were targeting terrorists.

More than 30 residents were feared dead in the airstrikes on Sunday night while others sustained various injuries.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had earlier stated that it had not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours, adding that it is not the only organisation operating combat armed drones in the North western region of Nigeria.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Gabriel Gabkwet, had stated this in the military reaction to an incident of air strike on civilians in the state.

Samuel Aruwan, the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said in a statement on Monday that the army claimed responsibility for the unfortunate incident.

“The Kaduna State Government has received briefings on Sunday night’s attack which left several citizens dead and others injured. In a meeting presided over by the Deputy Governor, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, which had in attendance heads of security agencies, religious and traditional leaders, the Nigerian Army explained the circumstances which led to the unfortunate and unintended attack.

“The General Officer Commanding One Division Nigerian Army, Major VU Okoro explained that the Nigerian Army was on a routine mission against terrorists but inadvertently affected members of the community,” the statement read in part.