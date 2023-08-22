Tuesday, August 22, 2023
BREAKING: Nigerian Army Brigadier General Falls, Dies While Running During 2023 Annual Physical Training Test

0
SaharaReporters learnt that Ahmadu was an Artillery Officer serving in the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

A senior officer in the Nigerian Army, Brigadier General I. M. Ahmadu has died while running during the Second Annual Physical Training Test for 2023.

FILEFILE

The General fell while running and was confirmed as the hospital where he was rushed to, a top source in the military told SaharaReporters on Monday evening.

According to the source, the General was buried on Monday evening according to Islamic rites.

“Sadly, an Army Brigadier General lost his life while running during the Second Annual Physical Training Test for the year 2023.

“His name is Brigadier General I.M. Ahmadu, an Artillery Officer currently serving in the Army Headquarters Department of Special Services and Programmes.

“The General has however been buried this evening according to Islamic rite,” the source said. 



