A Nigeria Air Force (NAF) helicopter has crash-landed and exploded at the NAF Base, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The NAF spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, confirmed the development in a statement.

He said all those onboard survived though they sustained “minor injuries”.

“The helicopter with the number NAF MI-35P crashed at exactly 7.45am shortly after it took off for an operation against economic saboteurs in Rivers State.

“Fortunately, the entire crew of 5 survived the crash with very minor injuries and are currently being attended to at NAF Medical Centre Port Harcourt.

“The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, is currently en route Port Harcourt to access the situation for himself, see to the wellbeing of the crew and give further directives,” the statement partly read.

SaharaReporters had in May 2013 reported that same incident happened at the NAF base, when a military aircraft crash-landed in Port Harcourt after it developed “an emergency.”

A source in the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) had told SaharaReporters that the vehicle involved was one of the helicopters and was on a routine training mission. The two crew members forced the chopper to land after it developed “an engine problem,” he had said.