#RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore was attacked by personnel of Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday.

The activist along with some people with him was attacked while on his way to the Federal High Court in Abuja to collect the certified true copy of his treasonable felony case recently thrown out by the court.

SaharaReporters learnt that the activist was denied entry to the court while one of his mobile phones was collected and seized by the DSS personnel.

Some of the people with him were also assaulted and slapped by the lawless DSS personnel.

In a video posted on his Facebook, Sowore is heard arguing with one of the DSS personnel who threatened to seize another phone if it was used to record the incident.

“Seizing people’s phones, this is illegality. You no get right to dey seize people’s phone, you should know that. You don’t have the right to seize people’s phone,” Sowore was heard saying.

“I don’t have right, ba, come and teach me my work. You cannot teach me anything. If you do any video, I will seize that your phone,” an officer whose face was not captured in the video was heard saying.

As Sowore insisted that he had no right to seize people’s mobile phones and the exchange got heated, the officer was heard saying, “Dare me and I will seize that your phone.”

SaharaReporters reported on Friday that Falana & Falana’s Chambers, the law firm of the human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), had demanded the immediate release of mobile phones, money and other items belonging to human rights activists, Sowore and Olawale Bakare, seized by the DSS in 2019.

The demand followed the striking out of a treasonable felony case against the activists by a Federal High Court in Abuja following the Nigerian government’s notice to discontinue the case.

The law firm which represents the defendants, in a letter dated February 20, 2024 and addressed to the DSS, noted that its demand is in accordance with the court ruling and order.

Part of the letter read, “We are a firm of legal practitioners involved in the defence and promotion of human rights and democracy in Africa.

“Our campaign involves holistic advocacy for compliance with due process of law, impartial and expeditious dispensation of justice as enjoined by law.

“We are counsel for the Defendants in the above-referenced charge and at his behest we write.

“On Monday, February 19, 2024, the Federal High Court delivered a ruling whereby the Defendants in the case where discharged.

“The Court thereafter delivered a consequential order mandating the service to release the telephones, cash sum (and any other item) seized from the Defendants in August, 2019.

“Whilst anticipating your expeditious consideration of our letter, please accept as usual our esteem professional regards, always.”

SaharaReporters reported on Tuesday, February 20 that the Federal High Court in Abuja had released the passport of Sowore after his farcical trial for alleged treason was discontinued by the Nigerian government

Following a ruling on Monday by Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court I Abuja discharging Sowore of treasonable felony after the Federal Government of Nigeria applied to discontinue the frivolous trial, the Federal High Court Registrar in Abuja released his passport seized since 2019 as part of his bail condition.

In his ruling, Justice Nwite struck out the charges and ordered that all items seized from Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare should be returned.

However, the lawless Nigerian secret police, also known as the DSS, has refused to release Sowore’s phones illegally seized during his arrest on August 3, 2019.

They have also refused to pay the N3 million in damages awarded to him by the court.