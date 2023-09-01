Nigeria’s secret police, Department of State Services (DSS) has detained the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Wale Adedayo.

Adedayo was detained by the DSS on Friday evening in Abeokuta, the state capital, SaharaReporters confirmed.

His detention is coming after he accused the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, of withholding more than N17billion statutory Federal Allocation meant for the state’s local governments in the last two years.

The governor had also arranged a kangaroo impeachment process in the local government against him.

SaharaReporters had reported that Adedayo, who made the allegation in a letter addressed to a former governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, said that Governor Abiodun had also instructed the Chairman of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) in the state, Akibu Efele, and some members of the Black Axe confraternity based in Ijebu Ode to punish him.

It was reported that the council chairman, Adedayo in the letter noted that there had been zero federal allocation to each local government area in the state since they got on board in 2021.

According to the letter, Adedayo asked Osoba, to urgently wade in, and convince Abiodun to allow the statutory federal allocation to local governments in Ogun State to reach each of them as envisaged by the 1999 Constitution.

Adedayo in the letter alleged that the trend of denying local governments their due federal allocations by the state government began during the administration of former governor Ibikunle Amosun.

However, Governor Abiodun has reportedly denied the allegation saying that his administration had to augment the funds allocated to local governments in the state to enable the council chairmen to meet their obligations.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Lekan Adeniran said the local government funds were being handled by the constitutionally recognised Joint Account and Allocation Committee.