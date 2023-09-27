Ibrahim Musa, the Editor of Almizan Hausa Newspaper and former spokesman for the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), otherwise known as the Shiites group, has been arrested.

SaharaReporters on Wednesday learnt that Musa was arrested by the Department of State Services (DSS) while he was on his way to Medina, Saudi Arabia.

“His arrest by the secret police coincides with his birthday,” a source told SaharaReporters.

“Ibrahim Musa was arrested today by the Tinubu regime via the Nigerian secret police (DSS) on his way to Medina, Saudi Arabia, to visit the Messenger of God (sa) on his birthday #Maulud.

“We call on the tyrannical Tinubu regime to immediately release the activist. This corrupt, brutal and inhuman regime has plundered millions of people into the extreme poverty bracket in just over 100 days in power.

“InshaAllah, we will keep our brothers and sisters posted on the illegal arrest of Brother Ibrahim Musa,” the source added.

When SaharaReporters called Dr Peter Afunanya, the spokesperson for the DSS, he asked that he should be sent a text. However, he did not reply to the message sent by our reporter seeking answers about the arrest.

The IMN has a history of deadly attacks by the Nigerian government.

On December 12, 2015, the Nigerian Army carried out what is now known as Zaria Massacre or Buhari Massacre in Zaria, Kaduna State, Nigeria against Shia Muslims or Shiites, mostly members of the IMN.

Hundreds of civilians were reportedly killed, with 347 bodies secretly buried by the army in a mass grave.

The Army claimed that it had responded to an attempt to assassinate then-Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, by the IMN. The organisation denied the claim.

In July, Zeenah El-Zakzaky, the wife of Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, the leader of the IMN lamented the pains and difficulties she had been going through as a result of the bullets lodged in her stomach.

She was shot alongside her husband, El-Zakzaky in Zaria, Kaduna State on December 14, 2015, two days after the Nigerian Army killed hundreds of Shia Muslims.

Meanwhile, Zeenah said she had been having terrible cramps in her belly which has made life more difficult for her.

She disclosed this during the International Qudus Conference and Exhibition in Abuja.

Zeenah, who spoke in an emotion-laden voice while addressing members of the movement, said she could not sleep or stand owing to frequent sharp pains.

According to her, she was still alive by the grace of Allah.

“I know we are living because Allah wants us to live. You know I have bullets in my stomach and they are giving me terrible cramps. When I say terrible cramps, in fact, I always think I am going to die beautiful.

“I cannot sit down, I cannot walk. Whatever I do, the cramp continues. As you can see now, I am using a wheelchair; even in the room or from my bed to the toilet.

“I can’t stand on my legs because all of the cartilage is gone. For Sheik, his own condition is even worse because he has more than 42 bullet fragments in his body, according to the doctors. He has in the skull and eyes.”

Zeenah accused the Nigerian government of deliberately making life more miserable and difficult for them by refusing to return their passports and other travelling documents.a