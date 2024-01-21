The Federal Capital Territory Police Command Anti-Kidnapping Squad in collaboration with troops of the Nigerian Army has rescued the victims of a kidnap incident at Zuma 1 area in the Bwari Area Council on January 2, 2024.

The FCT Police have rescued the victims and reunited them with their families, SP Josephine Adeh, FCT Command Police Public Relations Officer, said in a statement on Sunday.

She said, “The operatives successfully rescued the victims around Kajuru forest in Kaduna state at about 11:30 pm on Saturday 20th January 2024.

“While appreciating the Inspectors General of Police IGP Olukayode Egbetokun Ph.D., NPM, for the deployment of the newly commissioned Special Intervention Squad, which has given an uplift to the existing security architecture of the FCT and has brewed public confidence, the Commissioner of Police FCT Command CP Haruna G. Garba psc, wishes to reiterate the Commands commitment to sustaining the robust security deployment made in the area and other parts of the Territory for the utmost maintenance of peace for all and sundry.

“The good people of FCT are hence encouraged to note the following emergency lines and promptly report suspicious activities; 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. PCB: 09022222352.”