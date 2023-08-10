The police in Sokoto, northwest Nigeria have confirmed the arrest of at least eight suspected killers of a butcher, Usman Buda, who was killed by a mob in June for alleged blasphemy.

The Sokoto Police Public Relations Officer, Rufai Ahmad disclosed this to SaharaReporters on Thursday morning.

He further disclosed that the butcher’s case had been transferred from Sokoto command’s jurisdiction to the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

“Before the case was transferred to Abuja two weeks ago, we arrested two suspects and the officers in Abuja later arrested more suspects. They (Force Headquarters) arrested about six to seven more suspects,” he told SaharaReporters.

It is not clear why the case was transferred from Sokoto to Abuja. Rufai did not answer multiple calls and had not replied to text messages requesting further information on the matter at the time of filing this report.

Usman was killed over alleged blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad during an argument at the Sokoto main abattoir one Sunday morning in June.

However, in viral audio files obtained by SaharaReporters, a veterinary doctor narrated the events that led to the gruesome murder of Usman.

According to the veterinary doctor, the butcher was wrongfully accused.

He said in Hausa, “I was his customer for over four years. He was selling cow entrails by the gate of Dankure market. The first time I met him was during my routine visit to the market to inspect the hygienic conditions of meat on sale before human consumption.

“On the day he was killed, he got into an argument with some people before he was gruesomely murdered by mob action.

“After the incident, I recalled that he was a devoted member of the ‘Allissunna’ sect so you know that given his knowledge he couldn’t have committed blasphemy against the prophet as his killers would want us to believe.

“They were arguing about the allegation of blasphemy levelled against Sheik Abdul’azeez Bauchi. He attempted to explain that the Sheik was right to have said that it is not proper to entreat somebody to do something in the name of the prophet. He said doing that was like associating or equating the prophet with God.

“While they were arguing, another person joined them and the person said it was proper to entreat in the name of God, the prophet and even Usmanu Danfodiyo’s name. The person then declared that for anyone who felt otherwise, God permitted us to spill their blood.

“In the twinkling of an eye, the miscreants gathered around, chanting, ‘Give him the devil’s treatment!’ Then they began stoning him. He was taken into protective custody by the manager of the market who invited three policemen.

“The police officers had no firearms. Unfortunately, the mob overpowered the police and stoned him to death.”

Islamic preacher, Imam Dr Idris Abdul’aziz of Dutsen Tanshi Jummaat mosque, also known as Sheikh Aldul’aziz Bauchi was on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, granted bail by a Chief Magistrate Court in Bauchi.

Abdul’aziz was remanded in the Bauchi Correctional Centre after being arraigned for allegedly causing “public disturbance and inciting public unrest.”