BREAKING: Nigeria Police Launch Operation To Secure Release Of Kidnapped Retired Colonel, Children, Others In Zamfara

The Nigeria Police Force says it has deployed tactical squads in Zamfara State to rescue Col. Lawal Rabi’u Yandoto (retd) who was kidnapped on Sunday with four others, including two of his children.

Yandoto was reportedly kidnapped by bandits suspected to be Islamic terrorists while he was on his way from Gusau to his home town Yandoto in the Tsafe local government area of Zamfara state on Sunday evening.

The terrorists also reportedly abducted two of his children alongside two others who were with him at the time of the attack.

Residents of the area were quoted to have said that the bandits ambushed the retired Colonel around 6 pm on Sunday and kidnapped him along with his two children and two other victims.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Monday, Zamfara Police Command’s spokesperson, SP. Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the abduction.

Shehu, however, added the police have deployed their assets to track down and rescue the kidnapped retired colonel and other victims.

“We have already deployed our tactical teams and they are on search and rescue operations,” he told SaharaReporters.