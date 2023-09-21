BREAKING: Nigeria Police Exhume Mohbad’s Body, Begin Autopsy

The Lagos State Police Command has announced that it has completed the exhumation of the body of Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Olademeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

The police had said they would exhume his remains to conduct an autopsy as part of further investigation into his death.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesman for the state police command on Thursday tweeted that the autopsy would now commence following the exhumation.

“Exhumation completed. Autopsy to commence,” he tweeted.

SaharaReporters earlier reported the arrest of the nurse who treated the late singer and reportedly gave him an injection before his death.

A police source told SaharaReporters investigators had established that the musician was beaten by the same people who always threatened and harangued him, after a show he had in Ikorodu.

He was said to have sustained injuries following the beating, leading him to seek the services of a nurse at home. It was learnt that Mohbad started convulsing after being given injections, one of which was said to be an anti-tetanus shot.

A tetanus shot is a toxoid vaccine that prevents tetanus, a life-threatening bacterial infection.

“Investigators have established that he was beaten by the same people that have always harangued him after his show in Ikorodu and he sustained some injuries.

“When he returned home, he complained of body pains and a nurse was brought to treat him. One of the injections administered to him was an anti-tetanus injection. He started convulsing and died at home after the treatment. He was confirmed dead at the hospital. Meanwhile, the nurse has been arrested; the nurse was arrested three days ago,” the source said.

Mohbad’s father, James Aloba, had said in an interview that he suspected the auxiliary nurse who injected Mohbad before he died.

According to him, the injection given to him might have complicated his son’s health.

SaharaReporters reported on Monday that Lagos State Police Command had inaugurated a 13-man special investigation panel to unravel what caused the death of the singer.

The state police commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa also said the command would engage INTERPOL in its investigation, saying, “Do not forget, we have unique access with INTERPOL. Everybody linked to it (the death of Mohbad) will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement.”

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023.

Following his death, there have been allegations of assault on Mohbad by Naira Marley and his crew.

On October 6, 2022, Mohbad made a series of posts which read, “The events of the last two days have left indelible scars in my heart. I have always just wanted to create good music and to provide for my family and myself through my music. As an Artiste from the street, I thought the Marlian Family would be a good place for me.

“However, recent events and certain truths have come to light which threaten my peace, health and career. Because of these issues, I informed Naira Marley on the Marlian WhatsApp group chat of my intention to change my manager.

“This didn’t go down well with my current Manager Tunde (His Brother) There were instant angry outbursts and protests from him in the chat. I went to Naira Marley’s house with my Producer and my friend on the 4th of October, 2022, to have this conversation and reach a peaceful-resolution.

“We were in the studio, and some of the guys who work with Naira- Sid, Shuddy, Seyi and others- were present, as well as Naira and Tunde. I noticed Tunde was quite agitated as we started the discussion. In the middle of the conversation, Tunde became violent and-attacked me.

“The guys I was with were also attacked, humiliated and stripped naked by Sid, Shuddy and Seyi and some of the other boys. We were barely able to escape. 3 of us had to be checked into the hospital to get medical care for the injuries sustained during the assault.

“Naira Marley was fully present throughout this event, and in fact, coordinated some of the attacks as he instructed the boys to beat us up. Some of this was captured on video.

“It is therefore disrespectful for Naira Marley to insinuate that I started the attack because I was intoxicated as he is fully aware of the facts and circumstances surrounding this violent attack. It is not the first time Naira has lied to push his own narrative, but it will hopefully be the last.”

SaharaReporters had reported how Mohbad wrote a petition to the Nigeria Police Force reporting multiple threats to his life from controversial socialite, Samson Balogun, aka Sam Larry, amongst others.

Mohbad, on June 27, 2023, filed the petition captioned “Petition of threat to life, malicious damage of properties valued the sum of five-million-naira, assault occasioning harm, oppression and conduct likely to cause breach of peace” against Sam Larry and Oba Elegushi of Eti-Osa, Lagos State.

However, the police failed to act on the petition.

Meanwhile, his mother has said she believed that her son was killed.