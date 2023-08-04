The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has threatened to embark on a comprehensive nationwide strike if President Bola Tinubu-led Nigerian government fails to withdraw summons against labour leaders for the nationwide mass protest over the fuel price, school fees hike and other anti-poor policies.

The government on Wednesday faulted the nationwide mass protest embarked upon by the organised labour – the NLC and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and notice of strike by the labour unions, describing it as illegal and in contempt of court. The court went further to summon labour leaders over the alleged contempt.

But the NLC on Thursday in a communique issued and signed by its President, Joe Ajaero and the General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, after its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, demanded the “immediate withdrawal of this litigious terrorism by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work Friday, the 11th of August, 2023.”

The union said it would “go on total strike across the country any day labour leaders are summoned to Court by the government through the NICN. To embark on a nationwide comprehensive strike beginning Monday 14th of August, 2023 if this contemptuous Court summons are not withdrawn by whosoever initiated it.”

The union noted that it commits to the terminal date of August 19th within which the issues around the Petroleum price hike will be agreed given the assurances of the President and the National Assembly.

“While commending the national leadership and all the state officers for the effective coordination of the Protest, it urged all affiliates and State Councils including our Civil society allies to stay further action but to remain focused and eternally vigilant,” it also said.