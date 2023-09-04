Monday, September 4, 2023
HomeNEWSBREAKING: Niger Military Junta Reopens Airspace Nearly One Month After Closure
NEWS

BREAKING: Niger Military Junta Reopens Airspace Nearly One Month After Closure

0
Online Editor
By Online Editor


The country’s transport ministry spokesperson on Monday reportedly announced the reopening of the airspace which was closed on August 6.

The military junta in the Niger Republic has announced the reopening of the country’s airspace to all commercial flights nearly after a month of its closure.

The country’s transport ministry spokesperson on Monday reportedly announced the reopening of the airspace which was closed on August 6.

The Niger Republic military leaders who ousted the country’s elected President Mohamed Bazoum in a bloodless coup on July 26 and took over constitutional power, on August 6 closed the country’s airspace, forcing Air France and other European carriers to suspend some flights and take longer routes across the African continent.

The Niger junta had closed the airspace, citing the threat of military intervention from the West African regional bloc – the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).



Source link

Previous article
Nigeria’s Jose Peseiro agrees pay cut to remain as head coach
Online Editor
Online Editor
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

NewsDay is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos from all over the world

FOLLOW US

© NewsDay Media Network