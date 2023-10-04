Nigerian controversial singer Afeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, has arrived in Lagos.

According to him in a post on X (formerly Twitter), he returned to Nigeria to assist the police in their investigation into the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

The singer tweeted, “I’d like to share that I’ve just arrived back in Lagos, Nigeria to assist the authorities with the ongoing investigation. It’s important I do my part for Imole. I’ll be meeting with the police with hopes for the truth to be uncovered and for justice to prevail.”

Naira Marley has been the subject of public outrage over the death of Mohbad.

However, he has denied having a hand in Mohbad’s death.

Mohbad died on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. Following his death, there have been allegations that he was assaulted by Naira Marley and his crew.

However, in a statement he posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, Naira Marley said though he and Mohbad had misunderstandings, he never fought or attacked him.

Last Tuesday, Naira Marley said he would return to the country to clear his name.

In a statement on his Instagram page, he said: “In the last few days, there has been a lot of onslaught on my person and reputation globally over the death of my former signee. All manner of stories has been woven against me in respect of his untimely death. I have not only been in shock over the death of the deceased whom I considered to be my brother and member of our music family, but over the various lies spread and threats against me.

“Before I progress further, let me say that as it is traumatic for a lot of people to bear the reality of lleri’s death, so it is to me. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace and may God grant his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Permit me to categorically state that I have no hand in the death of llerioluwa, either directly or indirectly. It is not unusual in the industry, just like in several other industries to have family friction, even amongst blood relatives.

“Truly, we had our own share of misunderstandings whilst working together, but the disagreement between us was never to the extent being painted by some hirelings. It never degenerated to the extent of wishing each other death. Even at that, we were resolving our business disputes legally before he had passed.

“I have chosen not to say anything since due to being distraught over his death and in order not to jeopardize the investigation being carried out by the government agencies.

“In addition, I have been out of the country since the 31st of August, 2023 and I’m yet to return. In light of the police invitation, I am making arrangements to return to the country to assist the investigation and give my version of the events. I am fully cooperating with the Police team and I certainly have no reason to be a fugitive when I have no hand in his death.”