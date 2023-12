Adegoke Mustapha Fayoade is the new Commissioner of Police for the Lagos State Command.

Fayoade will replace Idowu Owohunwa as the state police commissioner.

Owohunwa was among the 12 Commissioners of Police whose promotions were approved by the Police Service Commission to the rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police in October.

A top source in the police force confirmed the news to SaharaReporters on Tuesday.