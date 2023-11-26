The government of Sierra Leone on Sunday morning confirmed that some “unidentified individuals” attempted to break into the country’s armoury and have all been arrested.

The Sierra Leonean government in an update by the Ministry of Information and Civic Education stated that the said individuals had been identified and arrested.

The release signed by Chernor Bah, the Minister of Information and Civic Culture, said, “PUBLIC NOTICE; Security Update and Nationwide Curfew Announcement; In the early hours of Sunday November 26th 2023, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armory at Wilberforce barracks. They have all been rebuffed.

“The public is assured that the government and our state security forces are in control.

“To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country. We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors.

“Please follow the official Ministry of Information and Civic Education channels and our official handles for accurate information and updates on the situation.”

There have been military breaches and more significantly, coups in several West African countries, in the recent years.

Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Gabon have all witnessed coup and are under military junta, with sanctions from both the African Union and international organisations.